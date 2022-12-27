Keen’s Buildings is Delighted to Announce the Ongoing Sponsorship of RJ Hampshire #24 in the West Coast Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series

When RJ Hampshire hits the course for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, he’ll have the Keen’s Buildings patch on his jersey again.

“I’m excited for another great year,” said Hampshire about the sponsorship deal. “Keen’s Buildings has supported me throughout my career, and I’m so happy about this year’s sponsorship. Kevin has helped to lead me from my amateur to my pro career. We had a great bike last year, and I’m ready to compete again this year. Keen’s Buildings has proven to be one of the best, if not the best, metal builders in the southeast. So much I have a Keen’s metal building at my track where I store my bikes and equipment.”

“Watching RJ’s growth as an athlete and how he carries himself on and off the course is synonymous with the Keen’s Buildings brand. I said this before, and I’ll repeat it. I consider RJ a great friend and future champion.” –Mr. Keen, Owner and President of Keen’s Buildings.

RJ is a very accomplished rider and has cemented the following accomplishments:

3-time AMA Pro Motocross Championships 250 4th place (2021, 2019, 2018),

2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 250SX West 4th place,

2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250 5th place,

4 Career AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250 Wins,

1 Career Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 250SX East Win,

and 2014 AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award.

The wait will not be long to start cheering on RJ to victory, with the 2023 series beginning Saturday, January 7, 2023. Be sure to tune in.

About Keen’s Buildings Inc.

Keen’s Buildings is a manufacturer and provider of tiny homes, barndominiums, storage buildings, sheds, metal garages, greenhouses, red iron buildings, carports, and outdoor structures for residential, commercial, educational, and government entities.

Established in 1999, Keen’s Buildings quickly became the leader in outdoor structures with 7 locations throughout Florida and Georgia. Keen’s Buildings proudly designs, builds and delivers buildings in 42 states.

For more information, please visit Keen's Buildings website at https://keensbuildings.com and follow us @KeensBuildings on Twitter and Keens.Buildings on Instagram.