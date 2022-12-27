Ardian sells 100% of HISI to F2i

Management and investments made by funds managed by Ardian has led HISI to become one of the leading Italian platforms in the hospital sector since its foundation in 2007.

Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, signed a binding agreement to sell 100% of HISI, a healthcare and infrastructure investment holding company, to the Ania 2 fund managed by F2i SGR.

In the transaction, Ardian acted on behalf of its own funds under management and the Dutch pension fund APG, the largest pension group in the Netherlands and a shareholder in HISI since 2018, as a result of a secondary transaction carried out by Ardian.

Founded in 2007, HISI was one of the first investments of Ardians Infrastructure team in Italy. The company was fully owned by funds managed by Ardian, which, through a series of minority stake acquisitions, consolidated its initial investment until it owned 100% of the platform. Ardian, supported by HISI CEO Luca Pecchio, has led the company through a period of continuous growth, making it one of the leading Italian platforms dedicated to investments in the hospital public-to-private partnerships sector.

To date, the Group manages around 900 beds in two important hospitals in Northern Italy: the New Legnano hospital (in Lombardy, 550 beds) and the Alba-Bra hospital (in Piedmont, 350 beds), the latter acquired in June 2020 by Maire Tecnimont. In addition, the HISI management team has played a key role in the companys growth, particularly in ensuring a sustainable, patient-centric approach, as well as most recently in the refinancing closed in October 2022.

By taking a long-term approach, HISI has been able to ensure a stable and long-lasting relationship with the Public Administration, which is particularly key in the current context, with the hospital sector requiring significant investment following the critical issues encountered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The closing of the sale is subject to the realization of standard conditions and is expected by summer 2023.

We are very proud to have supported the growth of HISI over the past 15 years. Today, the platform represents one of Italys leading public-private partnership players in the healthcare sector. HISI exemplifies Ardians philosophy of long-term investment in the modernization of Italian infrastructure and its sustainable and efficient development. I am sure that F2i will contribute positively to the companys growth in the years to come” Rosario Mazza, Head of Infrastructure Italy, Ardian

