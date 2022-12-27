All Video Downloader and Tools has released its first rollout to enable users to download any social media video for free

Also, it’s very difficult to find those reels once you press back. The same applies to the Insta story, after 24 hours, it disappeared and you cant view it, no matter how hard you try.

In order to put users out of this dilemma, All Video Downloader and Tools has introduced an app that helps users download any Instagram reels, stories, or videos whether it’s on Facebook or WhatsApp. It is very easy to download reels with this app. The user only has to do is paste the reel link into the app, then the app quickly downloads the reels into their mobile.

Moreover, the app has various helpful tools including a phone cleaner, age calculator, picture editor, and status maker. These tools let users do multiple things on their smartphones. The apps phone cleaner is so advanced that it cleans unnecessary junk files and keeps virus away from the device. In short, it helps to increase mobile performance and improve battery life.

It’s like everything app, users get all the essential features or functions that are useful. Now users dont have to download a separate app for each tool, they need just one app on their mobile.

After the launch, the CEO of All Video Downloader and Tools said, Unlike the other apps, All video downloader and tools proved very effective to download Insta reels. The app has a lower crash rate and has compelling UI. Also, the size of the app is much lower than the other app. I think it will be the most popular among the users

All Video Downloader and Tools is a free tool, available in the play store.

