Hong Kong – Public reminded to observe regulations on prohibition of group gatherings and not to litter during festive season

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) reminds members of the public to maintain an appropriate social distance with other people as far as possible at the department’s venues tonight (December 24). In particular, they should strictly observe regulations on the prohibition of group gatherings, and should wear masks at all times in any public place. Offenders are liable to prosecution.

Members of the public should also keep places clean and put rubbish in rubbish bins. Anyone not disposing of rubbish properly is liable to a fixed penalty of $1,500.

Please remember that the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza area, Salisbury Garden and the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade will implement crowd management measures. Venues will step up patrols, and the LCSD appeals to members of the public to follow the regulations on the prohibition of group gatherings of more than the number of people as stipulated by the law. Members of the public should also observe the mask-wearing requirement in public places and keep places clean. Enforcement actions will be taken against offenders. People who intend to go there should follow the instructions of the duty personnel and mind their safety.