Vertify Announces a Strategic Partnership with Revenue Pulse

This exciting new partnership helps revenue teams maximize their investment in sales and marketing technology.

AUSTIN, Texas – Dec. 20, 2022 – PRLog — Vertify (https://vertify.com/) , the world’s leading RevOps automation solution, today announced a partnership with Revenue Pulse (https://www.revenuepulse.com/) , a sales and marketing operations agency. Vertify is working with companies like Revenue Pulse to not only help implement its world class automation and integration technology but to also provide sales and marketing ops services, talent acquisition, and reporting services to Vertify customers.

“We’re excited to be able to partner with Vertify as they offer a service that is integral to the success of our clients,” said Matt Tonkin, Senior Director of Consulting and Partnerships at RP. “As tech stacks keep growing and our clients are looking for data parity across their systems in order to get the most out of them. Keeping this ecosystem in sync is an area where even the most diligent teams struggle. Vertify helps streamline that process and keeps our clients in sync.”

According to Wayne Lopez, Chief Product Officer at Vertify, the Partner Program was designed for organizations that advise customers to consider, implement, and adopt Vertify as part of their sales and marketing initiatives, ultimately providing a successful experience while maximizing their ROI.

“We are thrilled to partner with an agency that is on the forefront of the RevOps Revolution,” said Matt Klepac, CEO of Vertify. “Revenue Pulse is focused on helping their customers get the most out of their revtech investment while the Vertify platform also empowers our customers to get the most out of their investment in applications like HubSpot, Marketo, and Dynamics. I could not think of a better marriage that is purpose built to ultimately serve our mission here at Vertity which is to help Mid-Market & Enterprise companies streamline revenue operations and scale faster. I can’t wait to see what this partnership provides to the market, our customers, and to our teams.”

Beyond Vertify setup and integrations, Revenue Pulse’s team helps organizations maximize their investment in technology including Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesloft, and Outreach through 4 key service areas: Marketing Operations, Sales Operations, Recruitment and Dashboards & Analytics.

About Vertify

Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks to activate GTM success. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Vertify operates globally with customers across a variety of verticals. For more information, visit https://www.vertify.com.

About Revenue Pulse

Revenue Pulse helps the world’s largest brands maximize their marketing and sales technology investments. As a revenue operations agency, we boast an NPS above 80 – a score miles ahead of our competitors. RP is home to an international team of world class consultants leading advancements in RevOps. The team covers a range of martech tools and platforms, including Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Salesforce and Dynamics. Learn more about us at revenuepulse.com.