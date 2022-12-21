Vertify Announces a Strategic Partnership with Revenue Pulse

This exciting new partnership helps revenue teams maximize their investment in sales and marketing technology.
AUSTIN, Texas – Dec. 20, 2022 – PRLog — Vertify (https://vertify.com/)
“We’re excited to be able to partner with Vertify as they offer a service that is integral to the success of our clients,” said Matt Tonkin, Senior Director of Consulting and Partnerships at RP. “As tech stacks keep growing and our clients are looking for data parity across their systems in order to get the most out of them. Keeping this ecosystem in sync is an area where even the most diligent teams struggle. Vertify helps streamline that process and keeps our clients in sync.”
According to Wayne Lopez, Chief Product Officer at Vertify, the Partner Program was designed for organizations that advise customers to consider, implement, and adopt Vertify as part of their sales and marketing initiatives, ultimately providing a successful experience while maximizing their ROI.
“We are thrilled to partner with an agency that is on the forefront of the RevOps Revolution,”
Beyond Vertify setup and integrations, Revenue Pulse’s team helps organizations maximize their investment in technology including Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesloft, and Outreach through 4 key service areas: Marketing Operations, Sales Operations, Recruitment and Dashboards & Analytics.
About Vertify
Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks to activate GTM success. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Vertify operates globally with customers across a variety of verticals. For more information, visit https://www.vertify.com.
About Revenue Pulse
Revenue Pulse helps the world’s largest brands maximize their marketing and sales technology investments. As a revenue operations agency, we boast an NPS above 80 – a score miles ahead of our competitors. RP is home to an international team of world class consultants leading advancements in RevOps. The team covers a range of martech tools and platforms, including Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Salesforce and Dynamics. Learn more about us at revenuepulse.com.