DNE Resources Gives Back to Veteran Community Through Canadian Royal Legion Lighting Project

Leading energy management firm management and employees support Canadian veterans by installing LED lighting donated by Arani Lighting for the Royal Canadian Legion — Kahnawake Branch 219.

Since its inception in 2009, DNE Resources has been helping North American businesses analyze and improve their energy efficiency by changing how they use and procure energy. Co-founders Wayne Burke and Steve Shoiry are also firm believers in supporting communities in need. With a generous lighting donation from Arani Lighting, the company installed LED bulbs in the meeting space for the Kahnawake Branch 219, a Royal Canadian Legion devoted to caring for local veterans and their families.

At DNE Resources, doing good and making money are not mutually exclusive ideas. As experts in the energy field, they can remedy needs others might overlook. Using their expertise and knowledge as an energy management company to make a meaningful difference to a local non-profit is a golden opportunity for DNE to provide service and draw attention to the great work at the Royal Canadian Legions and how others can help.

“Legions like the Kahnawake Legion have struggled the past couple of years to meet the needs of their members,” said Steve Shoiry, co-founder and CRO of DNE Resources. “But, I hope our lighting project for the Legion will help raise awareness of what they do and how much they need our support to continue providing invaluable services to our veteran communities.”

Like other Royal Canadian Legions, the Kahnawake Branch provides essential services and support for veterans and their families. They also organize events to remember those who served or lost their lives in past military conflicts. Next year will mark the 70th anniversary of the date the Kahnawake Branch received its charter as an official Royal Canadian Legion.

When DNE Resources learned of the Kahnawake Branch, it quickly became apparent that they could help.

“The building that houses the Legion is old, and their energy bills for heating and electricity were costing a small fortune,” remarked Shoiry. “As our skilled energy consultants will tell you, the best way to reduce those bills is to cut back on energy consumption. With the donated LED bulbs from Arani Lighting, we were able to make that change for the Legion, allowing them to redirect the money they were spending on electricity to support more important initiatives.”

One of the key values embraced by DNE Resources is ‘Together We Give Back.’ Working with the Kahnawake Branch, DNE Resources hopes to inspire the local community to join them in supporting Canada’s veterans and the Legions that support them.

To learn more about DNE Resources and how they help non-profit organizations in the community, visit www.DNEResources.com or call 888-631-7977.

About DNE Resources

DNE Resources is an award-winning energy consulting firm. They develop energy strategies for homeowners, businesses, schools, non-profits, and government organizations which enable them to see their energy options.