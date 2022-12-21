Hong Kong – First stage of selection for District Services and Community Care Teams in Tsuen Wan and Southern Districts opens for applications

First stage of selection for District Services and Community Care Teams in Tsuen Wan and Southern Districts opens for applications ******************************************************************************************



The first stage of selection for the District Services and Community Care Teams in the Tsuen Wan and Southern Districts opens for applications today (December 21).



As announced in the 2022 Policy Address, Care Teams will be set up in the 18 districts to support the Government’s district work and strengthen community network, starting from Tsuen Wan and Southern Districts.



The Government will delineate each district into different sub-districts, and set up a Care Team in each sub-district. The Tsuen Wan District will be delineated into 19 sub-districts; and the Southern District 17 sub-districts. Organisations will form the Care Teams through a selection process.



The selection process of the Care Teams consists of two stages: (1) organisation selection stage and (2) service proposal assessment stage. In the first stage, the experience in providing services/organising activities, district network, mobilisation capability, etc, of the applicant organisations will be assessed. In the second stage, organisations that have passed the first stage will submit service proposals based on the key performance indicators (KPIs) set by District Offices for individual sub-districts. Organisations that have passed the two-stage selection process will become Care Teams of the sub-districts concerned.



The two-stage selection process will be undertaken by the Territory-wide Assessment and Steering Group on Care Teams chaired by the Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, and District Assessment and Coordinating Panels on Care Teams chaired by District Officers to ensure its transparency and fairness. The Steering Group has earlier held its first meeting and established the assessment criteria for the two-stage selection.



Guidance on application and the assessment criteria are set out in the application guide (www.had.gov.hk/en/public_services/district_services_community_care_teams/selection.htm). Interested organisations should submit the completed application forms and the documents required to the Tsuen Wan District Office or the Southern District Office on or before January 9, 2023. For enquiries, please contact the Tsuen Wan District Office (tel: 3515 5702) or the Southern District Office (tel: 2814 5802).



With reference to the experience of the Tsuen Wan and Southern Districts, the Government will set up Care Teams in other districts gradually.