Donation of US$ 1 million to support the development of an online education environment for children who cannot receive education in Ukraine

WEBWIRE – Monday, December 19, 2022

The NTT Group*1has donated a total of US$1 million to support the provision of an online educational environment as humanitarian aid for children who cannot receive education due to reasons such as being forced to evacuate in Ukraine. I decided to

This donation will be distributed through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Childrens Fund (UNICEF) to provide environments such as distribution of tablets and laptops for children and teachers to conduct online education in Ukraine. It will be used to support maintenance.

To date, the NTT Group has made international calls to Ukraine free of charge*2, and has donated a total of 2.5 million US dollars*3to support humanitarian crisis response and relief activities in Ukraine. We have receiveddonations for*4.

We hope that this emergency will be resolved as soon as possible and peace will be restored in Ukraine and in the world.

*1Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation, NTT DoCoMo Group (NTT DoCoMo, Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, NTT Comware Corporation), NTT Data Corporation, NTT Urban Solutions Corporation, NTT Finance Co., Ltd.

*2Press release Regarding free international calls to Ukraine

https://group.ntt/jp/newsrelease/2022/03/04/220304b.html

*3Press Release Donation of US$2.5 Million to Humanitarian Aid Activities in Ukraine and Neighboring Countries

https://group.ntt/jp/newsrelease/2022/03/11/220311a.html

※FourNotice from DOCOMO regarding donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Aid Fund

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/info/notice/page/220425_00.html

