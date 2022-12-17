Silicon Startup Calligo Technologies HPC and AI Workloads becomes a reality with Calligo Technologies’ Exhibits in HiPC 2022

The HiPC 2022 is an important international conference in the world of high-performance computing, data, and analytics. It is a forum to present global research work and highlight HPC, data, and analytics activities in Asia. Calligo Technologies is participating in HiPC2022, which will take place in Hotel Radisson Blu, Bangalore, from December 18-21, 2022.

We are very optimistic and motivated about the benefits of combined acceleration that it can bring to the HPC & AI platforms helping these communities to up their expectations on the higher levels of Performance & accuracy while taking advantage of lesser power consumption, Vinay N Hebballi COO Head of Sales & Marketing.

R&D professionals, innovation stakeholders, scientists, and leaders in industries that use cutting-edge technologies, such as health sciences, oil and gas, cybersecurity, automotive, aerospace, and biotechnology, are expected to attend the IEEE event.

For details about Calligo Technology, contact marketing ( @ ) calligotech dot com, and more details about HiPC2022 are available at this link: www.hipc.org

###