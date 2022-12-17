A Fast-Selling Children’s Book for Kids Who Feel Different

“When I was in school, I felt like the only one who struggled with reading,” said Robert Brown, the author of “My Teacher, the Superhero.” It’s tough to feel different and alone when you’re just trying to fit in. This book is for children who have challenges with reading and feel out of place because they learn differently. Children who recognize they have challenges with reading often feel different and alone. It will take their families, teachers, and friends to support them through these tough times in order to make it easier for them to be themselves. This is a best-selling children’s book based on the author’s real-life experience with reading difficulties due to dyslexia during his school years.

“My Teacher, the Superhero” is for kids who feel different. Kids who learn differently are often bullied or teased because they don’t have the same skills as other children. This can lead to a sense of loneliness and self-doubt, but there is hope! In this storybook, kids will meet a character with reading challenges due to dyslexia like them, and they will see that just because they learn differently doesn’t mean they’re not special.

In the story, the character of the story is Robbie, a 9-year-old fourth-grader with undiagnosed dyslexia. He doesn’t comprehend why he finds reading to be such a challenge. When Robbie opened his book, he noticed green Slam Monsters waiting to attack him by hurling backward letters in his direction. Robbie was so terrified of reading. His reading difficulties are found out by Ms. Mary Beth, his instructor. He is unaware that his teacher is a superhero with superhuman abilities who can aid in his reading development.

My Teacher the Superhero is a brilliant story. I had trouble writing it down. From the very first page, I was impressed by the depth. Not halfway into the story, I had the impression that I was actually living it. I would highly recommend it! — James Brown

Children who have trouble reading may have low self-esteem and will need support from peers, teachers, and family to get by. Additionally, this book honors educators and the crucial roles they play in educating children.

Target Audience

Our target areas of service are children in grades K 5.

About the Author

Coach Robert Brown is the author of the story “My Teacher, the Superhero.” Inspired by the true story of Coach Robert Brown, who, despite being functionally illiterate, was compelled to “Act on the Stage of Life.” He turned his sorrow into a passion and is now on a quest to create a secure setting where children can discover their own learning preferences. The Reading Lab, LLC, was founded by coach Robert Brown (also known as TRL). TRL was created to help kids who are having trouble reading. The Reading Lab will open for business on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at noon.

TRL wants to give kids a safe, loving place to learn to read, improve their reading comprehension, and build their confidence. Visit www.thereadinglab63.com to learn more.

Monday, January 9, 2023, is set aside for the debut of My Teacher the Superhero. If you’d like to learn more, please visit our website at www.teachersrheros.org.

