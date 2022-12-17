Chiropractic Can Provide Relief for Knee, Ankle, Foot and Other Lower Leg Conditions

Theres a common misconception that chiropractors work solely on the neck and spine. While its certainly true that chiropractors work on those areas, the benefits of a spinal adjustment and alignment can benefit patients who have lower leg and foot issues, said Dr. Michael Gottfried, a chiropractic physician at Aquidneck Chiropractic in Middletown, RI and a board member of the Chiropractic Society of Rhode Island.

Chiropractic adjustments reduce joint restrictions or misalignments in the spine and other joints in the body in an effort to reduce inflammation and improve function of both the affected joint and nervous system. By increasing joint mobility and improving your nervous system function and spinal health, your body has the ability to better manage symptoms caused by knee, foot and ankle pain.

My first visit to a chiropractor was in chiropractic college. I was involved in an auto accident that left me with back and neck pain. I was a runner at that point in my life and after the accident I simply could not run, said Dr. Gottfried. On my first visit, the doctor adjusted my neck. The next day I was able to go out for a three-mile run without pain. That lesson stayed with me throughout my career, the close relation of the spine to the legs.

If you are having knee, ankle and foot pain without having suffered an injury, you may want to try chiropractic. To find a chiropractor in Rhode Island, you can go to www.richiro.org.

