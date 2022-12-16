The Academy of Scholars Private School Celebrates Parent Participation with Cookie Social

Private Christian elementary school near Atlanta, Georgia, honors parents and their involvement in their child’s education with a Christmas cookie social.

As a premier Christian private elementary school for both in-person and virtual students, The Academy of Scholars teaches Christian values alongside a robust curriculum. The Decatur, Georgia school offered a Christmas and Cookies social for parents, highlighting their strong belief that parents should be an integral part of their child’s education. Parents were invited to mingle with their students, fellow parents, and teachers at the December 9 social, one of the many events The Academy of Scholars offers to engage parents in their child’s learning journey.

Many parents choose The Academy of Scholars private elementary school because of its Christian focus and well-rounded curriculum, which introduces scholars to computer coding as early as pre-K and also immerses them in entrepreneurship and foreign language instruction. “We want kids to have a firm foundation spiritually and academically so that they are resilient, adaptable, and ready for success,” said Dr. Brian Bolden, Head of School. “We’re focused on giving even our youngest students a competitive edge from the moment they walk through our doors.”

Parents also choose The Academy of Scholars for its emphasis on school safety. Dr. Bolden is a nationally-known authority on school safety. While serving as the principal of nearby R.E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy in Decatur, Georgia, Bolden helped usher the entire student body and faculty to safety after an active shooter breached the school building.

“A lot of our parents are disillusioned with public schools. They want something more without paying a fortune for exclusive private schools,” said Bolden. The Academy of Scholars offers competitive tuition rates and scholarship opportunities alongside direct access to faculty and administrators (rather than a bureaucratic maze).

The Academy of Scholars draws in-person students from the greater Atlanta area as well as online elementary school students from up and down the East Coast who want the benefit of the Academy’s popular curriculum and attentive faculty from a homeschool environment.

To learn more about The Academy of Scholars private Christian school and its opportunities for in-person and online students, call 678-632-6001 or visit AcademyofScholars.com.

About The Academy of Scholars

The Academy of Scholars is an independent, Christian school serving children from age 4 through grade 6. Their mission is to develop their scholars to their fullest intellectual, moral, spiritual, emotional, physical, and social potential in a safe, supportive, interactive, nurturing environment.