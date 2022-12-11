Douglas Walker DO PC & DCW Aesthetics Provides Professional Aesthetic Treatments In Garland, UT

Based in Garland, UT, Douglas Walker, through DCW Aesthetics, provides a full range of aesthetic treatments with outstanding results. The health center understands how crucial body image & health can be to achieve a confident lifestyle and an essential part of a patient’s emotional well-being.

Based in Garland, UT, Douglas Walker DO PC & DCW Aesthetics’ professional staff is qualified to perform aesthetic medical treatments with outstanding results. The healthcare center, besides providing a wide range of medical services like pediatrics, women’s health, diabetic treatment, and a lot more, they’ve also taken the aesthetic lane.

This med spa in Garland, UT, states they’ve acquired cutting-edge technology that guarantees their equipment provides the best results in the market. They offer many non-invasive treatments: EMSculpt, botox, fillers, chemical peels, microneedling, and laser treatments.

Many of the treatments mentioned before are quite popular in this day and age. Botox and fillers are cosmetic procedures that are used to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as to add volume to certain areas of the face. Chemical peels are also very popular and effective; this treatment uses chemicals to exfoliate and rejuvenate the skin.

All of these treatments must be performed by a professional physician. Douglas Walker DO PC & DCW Aesthetics claims their staff is board-certified, giving their patients complete peace of mind. It’s said that their team of experienced professionals applies the most advanced techniques and technologies to offer patients a unique aesthetic experience.

A not-so-common treatment DCW offers is EMSculpt, a non-invasive fat and muscle reduction treatment that uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy to target specific areas of your body. With the EMSculpt, you can effectively reduce stubborn pockets of fat and build muscle mass in just 30 minutes per session.

Microneedling uses fine needles to promote the body’s natural healing process, augmenting collagen and elastin production. In contrast, laser treatments use high-energy light on specific areas of the skin to treat wrinkles, acne scars, and overall skin damage. With all these treatment options, it’s only natural that DCW is a recommended healthcare center in the area.

If you’re interested in getting any of these non-invasive treatments performed on you or someone you know and improve the appearance of your skin with non-invasive treatments, you can visit their website (https://drdouglaswalker.com/) or give them a call at (435) 932-0016 to schedule an appointment.

Contact Name: Dr. Douglas Walker

E-mail: drwalkeraesthetics@gmail.com

About Douglas Walker DO PC & DCW Aesthetics

DCW aesthetics offers a full range of aesthetic treatments to help you live a confident lifestyle since aesthetic care can be an essential part of a patient’s emotional health and overall well-being.