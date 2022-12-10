Mainadevi Bajaj International Schoolgiving Wings To Your Dreams

APPROACH

The entire curriculum is woven with a sole purpose of impartingskills to students along with academic progress. The theme based learning revolves around concept building through an activity and project based,integrated approach which provides scope for instilling values and life skills. The learning is student centred which encourages a spirit of inquiry, reflection and communication with an aims to make students more self-reliant and selfconfident. The school has thus carved its own niche by preparing learners with a global outlook who believe in trust, fair play and integrity. Through using real-world experiences, their approach helps children demonstratetheir understanding to ensure that learning is deeper, more sustained and focussed on children developing skills and acquiring knowledge that will assist them in becoming Guided by their Core Values and Open Door Policy, they continue to stand apart to set a very high Happiness Quotient; which they have achieved through their Vision and Mission.

VISION

Empowering lives to make a difference through a unique learning experience.

MISSION

MBIS seeks to nurture in its students:

Aspiration to be Lifelong Learners of Skills

Collaboration to Achieve Shared Goals

Entrepreneurial Passion

Attitude of Problem Solving

Empathy for All

Awareness to Conserve the Environment

Appreciation of Indias Cultural Heritage

Inspiration to Embrace Global Diversities

Readiness to Face the Challenges of a Dynamically Changing World

Address :MBIS, RSET Campus, Swami Vivekananda Rd, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400064

Contact no :090044 44082

Website :www.mbis.org.in

