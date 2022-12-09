The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company Releases New Whole Leaf Tea Line

The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company has done it again; they have introduced yet another sustainably sourced specialty tea to the market. Utilizing a new superfood, olive leaves, The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company has produced a whole leaf tea made only from olive trees found traditionally in the unspoiled mountains of Sicily, Italy. Mend Tea is a single origin premium whole olive leaf tea from Sicily that is “Simple to Sip.”

Mend Tea is nutrient-dense natural leaves that are considered highly nutritious and filled with a variety of vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and antioxidants. This adaptogenic superfood is widely used in traditional medicinal remedies for stress management, weight management, skin/hair wellness, immunity strengthening, and anti-inflammation.*

Like all their teas, The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company’s Mend Tea is of the highest quality for the customer and the earth.

· Curated Premium Leaves: Single origin tea is tea that comes from a single territory and harvest, with no added flavors or blends. Their 100 percent olive leaf tea leaves are unmatched in flavor and consistency. The earthy flavor of Mend Tea indicates balance and richness with hints of umami and a smooth mouth feel from pure olive leaf with no fillers. Olive Leaf Tea has a very mellow and pleasant taste and is very different from other teas. If comparison needed to be made to something familiar, it could be compared to a very light green tea, but with a very pleasurable and pronounced natural flavor.

· Wellness: Mend Tea is only made from whole olive leaves grown in the sunbathed Italian foothills and is comprised of vital vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients. Olive leaves contain a substance called oleuropein, which is thought to help reduce cholesterol levels and inflammation. Laboratory studies found that olive leaf can kill a number of microorganisms including yeasts, bacteria, and fungi. It was also shown to have anticancer effects, but more human studies are needed.*

· Produced in Europe: Mend Tea is a tea made from the sun-dried leaves of the olive tree. This style of tea has been consumed for hundreds of years in Mediterranean countries, where they believe it has many health benefits. The leaves are grown outside of Monreale, Sicily. It is located on the slope of Monte Caputo, overlooking the very fertile valley called “La Conca d’oro”, a production area of orange, olive, and almond trees. They have taken this trusted product, olive leaves, and crafted a modest, simple to sip single-origin premium whole olive leaf tea from Sicily.

· Eco-Friendly: Mend Tea comes from dry farmed olive trees, which allows for cultivation without supplemental irrigation. Protecting the water supply while providing a superior product. Mend Tea is sourced and grown at family-run and ecologically minded farms in Sicily. They work with agriculturalists to select only premium complete leaves for Mend Tea, optimizing taste as well as nutrient density. It is 100% natural and vegan friendly.

Mend Tea is available on Amazon for $15.99.

About The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company

Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea is curated from century old olives trees located in the mountains of Sicily, Italy. Handpicked, sun dried and brewed into tea that is overflowing with flavor filled antioxidants. It all starts with their trees. Their grove consists of hundred-year-old olive trees blooming with leaves and fresh olives. Their artisan agriculturalists have decades of experience in food and nutrition and are the most highly skilled and passionate operators in Italy. The soil in Sicily is some of the most nutrient-rich in all of Europe. In 2022 The Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company launched Matche is the world’s first powdered olive leaf tea product. Hydroxytyrosol, a component of olive leaf tea, is one of the most powerful antioxidants found in nature and Matche has up to ten times the antioxidants that is present in traditional green tea. It was created through a process of exploration of underutilized food sources and global nutrition culinary fusion. Matche is Italian born and internationally loved. Mend Tea is a response to the request for a single origin premium whole olive leaf tea from Sicily.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.