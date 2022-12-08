Future of Food Events Launches Inaugural Plant-Based Protein Manufacturing Summit, April 12 & 13

Planted, Juicy Marbles, La Vie, Wicked Kitchen and others join the speaker line-up at the inaugural gathering of industry experts discussing the future of scaling production to create a flexible and efficient supply chain for plant-based products

TORONTO – Dec. 6, 2022 – PRLog — As the alternative protein sector continues to grow, building the ingredients, infrastructure, investment, services, and manufacturing ecosystem will be critical to deliver innovative and delicious foods that not only meet the needs of the consumer but also business objectives both now and in the future. To support the growth of the industry, Future of Food Events, a division of world-leading conference company C5 Group, launches the Plant-Based Protein Manufacturing Summit.

This summit will bring together leading businesses in the plant-based food and beverage industry with co-manufactures and innovative equipment and solution providers to explore key challenges and opportunities in effectively scaling up plant-based production and manufacturing.

“Whether you’re an established brand with a product in the market and are looking to scale up your production or are a start-up looking to launch into the growing plant-based space, this event will equip you with the information and partnerships needed to succeed.” says Stephanie Jaczniakowska- McGirr, who leads on programming and content strategy for Future of Food Events.

Confirmed speakers include representatives from Planted, Juicy Marbles, Willicroft, La Vie, Wicked Kitchen, NOVAMEAT, Naturli and Rival Foods. They will share their insights into how to effectively scale up your plant-based protein supply chain from ingredients to end products.

“The alternative protein space is coming to terms with the reality of what is needed to build self-sustaining businesses, where the integration into food supply chains and the industrial footprint requirements therein become crucial survival challenges. Interestingly enough the plant-based protein industry has already survived similar phases in the past and that wisdom is still among us. This summit is a great opportunity to share and discover and I am looking forward to participating in it.” says Miguel Angelo De Facci de Oliveira, Chief Operating Officer at NOVAMEAT.

Benefits of attending include:

Explore strategies to effectively scale up your plant-based protein supply chain from ingredients to end products to meet increasing consumer demand whilst meeting your business’ objectives both now and in the future.

Future-proof your production & manufacturing capabilities through flexibility, automation and outsourcing to guarantee your operations are always at the cutting edge.

Discover innovative processing methods, technologies and equipment to inform your future investment decisions, and ensure your products do not compromise on taste, texture or functionality.

Build effective partnerships with external stakeholders across the supply chain to uncover best practice insights and establish critical business partnerships.

Registration opens December 6th 2022. Guaranteed early-bird prices are available until January 20th at https://hubs.ly/ Q01v6xFk0

About Future of Food Events:

The Future of Food Series aims to accelerate innovation in the Food & Beverage industry by providing actionable insights and bringing together all key players along the innovation path from concept to commercialization.

To support a global food system transformation and digitization, and to advance the development & adoption of innovative ingredients & technologies, we are launching The Future of Food Series, a portfolio of global B2B conferences and events connecting C level industry leaders.