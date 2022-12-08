A. B. Bishop’s New Book, “Uprooted,” Follows the Journey of One Woman to Find Her Family After Being Separated by a Cataclysmic & World-Changing Event

Fulton Books author A. B. Bishop, who grew up on a farm in Texas hearing emotional stories of surviving WWII from her father, has completed her most recent book, “Uprooted”: a captivating survival thriller that follows one woman’s efforts to navigate the world around her following a catastrophic event causing destruction and panic.

“It was a warm spring evening in the country home where Beth and Marie shared their lives with dogs, cats, cows, chickens, and many beautiful birds flittering in the trees. Beth sat under a huge oak tree and relaxed after chores were done, animals fed, and the evening light fading. Marie had left that morning with her brother to visit family up north. Beth was planning to catch up at home, with HAM radio operators, spend some quality time fishing in the nearby river, and write a few stories to share with friends,” writes Bishop.

“She wrapped up the evening with some work on a jigsaw puzzle and placed her fishing tackle near the back door. The pets followed her to the bedroom and settled for the night. Beth fell asleep with nostalgic dreams of favorite things.

“There was a loud screaming from the HAM radio down the hall around four in the morning. ‘Mayday, Mayday!’ Beth sprang out of bed and stumbled down the dimly lit hallway. It was her friend Vet Gary on the radio, and his message was frantic. He shared news of catastrophe and widespread panic but no information of what the cause was, but something destructive was happening. His message was clear. ‘Get somewhere safe now!’

“Beth grabbed a few necessities and her pets and headed to the safest nearby space she knew—the storm cellar. She thought of Marie traveling and prayed they too would be safe.

“A new journey was beginning, and there could be no preparation for unpredictable destruction. Many lives were to be forever uprooted.”

Published by Fulton Books, A. B. Bishop’s book is a gripping story of determination and perseverance in the face of desolation and complete calamity. Forced to rely on strangers around her, Beth will do whatever it takes to reunite her family, despite not knowing if they’ve even survived. Raw and powerful, readers will experience unwavering hope in a world of darkness and find themselves desperate for more with each turn of the page.

