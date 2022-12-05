Taste America’s Number Award-Winning Gourmet Food Products from Traverse Bay Farms in Winter 2023

Celebrate with Traverse Bay Farms, winner of 38+ national food awards, when you visit their retail store located in Elk Rapids, Michigan. In addition to re-opening their Famous Salsa Bar in the company is also restarting their simple-and-easy recipe classes.

According to Andy LaPointe, marketing director for Traverse Bay Farms, “We are very excited to be announcing the re-opening of our Famous Salsa Bar. This is an exciting and fun way for visitors to our retail store located in Northern Michigan in the beach-town of Elk Rapids to enjoy of nationally award-winning products, tart cherry juice, dried tart cherries and more.”

Mr. LaPointe continued, “Since 2012, when we first opened our store in Elk Rapids, the Salsa Bar was opening for an excellent tasting experience. This is a place folks can taste our gourmet food products alongside friends and family. However, due to Covid pandemic, like other retail stores, he had to limit our store to curb-side. They also meant we had to stop offering tastings at our Salsa Bar. Unless there is an unforeseen issue, we look forward for folks in our Elk Rapids store to starting experience all of the fun and great taste at the Elk Rapids Salsa Bar.”

Since the inception of the company 2001, Traverse Bay Farms has focused on “adding value” with every relationship and contact with our customers, potential customers, wholesalers, affiliates and distributors.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 38+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.