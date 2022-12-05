Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Ministry of Textile inaugurates Jharokha : A Compendium of Indian handicraft, handloom, art and culture” today





Main Highlights:





The mega event under this celebration is being organized at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi from 3 rd December 2022 to 10 th December 2022 along with “Master Creations”.

A fashion show titled “Crafts of India”; was organised to celebrate traditional crafts from different states of India























Ministry of culture in collaboration with Ministry of Textile inaugurated Jharokha – Compendium of Indian handicraft, handloom, art and culture” today at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi.





On its inaugural day a fashion show titled “Crafts of India”; was organised to celebrate traditional crafts from different states of India. A cultural performance of “Korku”- Tribal folk dance of Korku community wasalso performed.





JHAROKHA is being organized at New Delhi (Dilli Haat- INA) in the form of an exhibition from 2nd December 2022 to 15th December 2022. The exhibition includes stalls from award winning artisans as part of DC Handicrafts Master Creation and artisanal clusters from different parts of the country.





On the occasion Shri Shantmanu, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) said that Prime Minsiter Shri Narendra Modi has focussed on convergence and Jharokha represents that convergence with Ministry of Culture. He also added that this event will be beneficial for small scale industries , sellers and buyers.

















Jharokha is a celebration of artists of different art forms and craftsman of different crafts. This event is organized in convergence with Ministry of Culture and DC-Handicrafts.





The mega event under this celebration is being organized at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi from 3rd December 2022 to 10th December 2022 along with “Master Creations”. More than 15 crafts from 9 different states will be showcased in Jharokha.





Artisans, weavers, and artists who have given their significant contribution in promoting and reviving Indian handloom, handicrafts, art and culture will also be felicitated in the event.





A literary corner focused on local art, culture and festivals is setup along with food stalls celebrating local Indian cuisines.





Another highlight of Jharokha will be the cultural events. These events will continue for 10 days and will include folk dance, nukkad natak, fashion shows, singing performances by various artists.













*****





NB/SK









(Release ID: 1880716)

Visitor Counter : 587











Read this release in:







Urdu













