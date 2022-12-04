Kimberly Rosales explains the challenges of being a female entrepreneur

Living the experience herself, Kimberly Rosales explains how to face the different barriers that a woman entrepreneur can encounter along the way.

It is increasingly recurrent to see that the role of women in the world of entrepreneurship is becoming more present. Kimberly Rosales, a successful entrepreneur, explains what potholes women tend to run into in this process.





According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report, Latin America is considered the region with the highest percentage of female entrepreneurship in the world. Even so, still today, female entrepreneurs face invisible barriers due to fear of risk and a lack of alliances and self-confidence that prevents them from promoting their companies.





Finding the right support is a major obstacle. Because it is the first circle around women, family support is crucial. They can get advice, encouragement, and even financial support. Successive women have had their circle of support help them to become the successful ones they are today.





Lack of time can also play a negative role. Chores, preparing food, taking care of the family and even going through maternity leave are time-consuming activities, explains Rosales. This means that many women dont have enough time for their business. The solution is that the whole family can help with the chores around the house so you have more time to start working on your business.





It is normal for women to feel insecure about starting a business and not knowing where to begin. This challenge is easily solved. Start by deciding the type of business you want to set up according to what you like and know how to do. For example, if you are complimented for your seasoning, start a food business; if you can sew by machine, make clothes or repair them; or, if you live in a place that allows you to do so, grow crops.





Betting on startups and female businesses is necessary. Doing so breaks the gender bias that women face. The numbers show it: globally alone, 20% of tech startups are created by women.





A study by the National Center for Women and Information Technology indicated that only 25% of technology and computer-related jobs are held by women. Although more and more companies are joining the change, there is still a long way to go in terms of equity.





For fear of appearing bad or getting out of control, women are extremely careful about details. This limits their ability to achieve their goals and actions. Rosales says that entrepreneurs must be equipped with a team capable of delegating and will not be part of womens orchestras.





Fear of being alone makes women choose the wrong partner, someone who does not allow them to develop, grow and postpone their lives. Rosales advised that you must be with someone who can make you shine and shines, who doesnt steal your energy.





Programs and support are available from the government, business chambers, and civil associations. They need to be disseminated more widely. Women entrepreneurs will be able to make choices, make decisions, and assume responsibility with the help of information.





Rosales admits that one of the ways to overcome the virtual or psychological barrier that women have in a traditionally male world such as the business world is to learn about success stories. Cases of women who have become great entrepreneurs, with many workers under their charge and who exercise leadership in the business world. Inspiration to dream and fulfill a dream, she adds.





Specific products have been created by the government, commercial banks and microfinance firms. Women are not comfortable owing money.





If a woman knows how much money she needs and what her repayment capacities are, there is no problem in applying for credit. In addition, it is necessary to have a system where fathers and mothers can take care of their children and where there is greater flexibility in jobs so that women dont need to decide between being mothers and being professionals.





About Kimberly Rosales





Kimberly Rosales is an entrepreneur and tech aficionado who, early on, understood the full capabilities cryptocurrency could offer. She founded ChainMyne, a FINTRAC-registered company, in 2020 as a means to offer an easier method for accessing digital currency, as well as to empower cryptocurrency holders. While the majority of her time is occupied by ensuring her business ventures constantly run smoothly, when she does have some free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and exploring new locations.