24SevenCommerce Introduces Microsoft Dynamics GP Integration with 20+ Ecommerce Platforms



As the eCommerce sector is growing rapidly, retailers need to manage their offline and online stores simultaneously. The eCommerce integrated platform can utilize the sales driving potential for small and mid-sized retail businesses that use Dynamics GP. Additionally, this integration helps retailers to provide an omnichannel buying experience.





Customers are actively looking for convenient options. Going multi-channel without compromising on accuracy is the key to stay on top. By adding Microsoft Dynamics GP in its bouquet, 24SevenCommerce now allows retailers to expand their sales channels and grow exponentially. It utilizes the full potential of Dynamics GP and the eCommerce platforms. Thus, bringing maximum profits in a budget friendly manner, said one of the key spokespersons at 24Seven Commerce, USA.





Retailers can lower the operating costs of going multi-channel. With this integration, all business processes are automated. Now, retailers can reach potential buyers with accurate data as the information update happens in near real-time. Thus, it enables selling through platforms like Amazon, Ebay, Walmart etc and with storefronts like Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, etc.





Using the intelligent reporting feature of Dynamics GP, retailers can strategically plan to drive foot traffic in-store. It also allows retailers to adopt various retail models like BOPIS or curbside pickup hassle-free.





Dynamics GP eCommerce integration synchronizes inventory details across platforms, reduces stock outs, overselling, and order cancellations. It improves operational efficiency in a cost-effective manner.





About Microsoft Dynamics GP



Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains is an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software that manages several business departments with its advanced tech features. It supports integrations and offers greater flexibility for the users. It is an ideal option for small and mid-size enterprises. The feature list includes Human Resource Management, financial management, Bank Management, supply chain management and accounting management.





About Octopus Bridge



Octopus Bridge is a cloud-based middleware that enables POS eCommerce integrations. It supports leading shopping carts and marketplaces. This software automates processes and reduces manual labor. It eliminates double data entry, manages inventory, and streamlines your workflow.





About 24SevenCommerce



24SevenCommerce is a US based integration service provider with over 19 years of experience. We provide a robust and customizable system that can enhance your retail business. Our solutions are unique and innovative so as to manage your online and in-store businesses efficiently. With our solution, you can easily access all business data in real-time.





For more details, visit https://www.24sevencommerce.com/microsoft-dynamics-gp-ecommerce-integration.html

