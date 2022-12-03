Traverse Bay Farms – America’s Super Fruit Company Accepts Bitcoin Using Coinbase

Traverse Bay Farms announced they will be accepting Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies on their website and in their two retail stores using Coinbase Bitcoin Services. The company is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America by winning of 38+ national food awards.

Traverse Bay Farms will begin accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies immediately using Coinbase. Customers can purchase cherry juice, dried cherries, salsa, barbecue sauce, tart cherry capsules and more with cryptocurrencies.

According to Andy LaPointe, Managing Partner, “Since our inception in 2001, our mission has always been to be on the cutting edge and offering the top-of-shelf products, services and solutions to our customers. Bitcoin, ethereum, doge and other cryptocurrenceis are fast becoming the preferred way for a growing number of people to transact business and make purchases online and in person and we want to accommodate this growing trend.”

Traverse Bay Farms is now accepting bitcoin in each of this two retail locations in Michigan. They have locations in downtown Elk Rapids and in Bellaire as well as on the company website at www.TraverseBayFarms.com

Mr. LaPointe “By partnering with our bitcoin processor, customers interested in paying with crypto will enjoy lightning-fast speed and the immediate exchange from crypto into U.S. dollars. This means they don’t have to worry about price flucatuation of the underlying digital asset during the time of the transactions.”

Customers will still have an option to purchase products via credit card, debit, cash and bank check. This feature is fully implemented into our website and our retail stores, too. This will allow customers to enjoy additional payment flexibility and options.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 35+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.