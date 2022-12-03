Nuna Launches All-New PIPA Urbn Infant Car Seat

The Baby Cubby is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated launch of the newest Nuna infant car seat, the Nuna PIPA Urbn.

Nuna is an ultra-popular, much beloved brand in the world of baby gear for the way it combines high-end style with all the features a busy parent wants and needs. This makes for strollers and car seats that aren’t just pretty to take around town, but that are efficient, ultra safe, and super convenient.

This is why when Nuna releases a new product, everyone pays attention! The Baby Cubby is excited to offer Nuna’s newest arrival both in store and online. The Nuna Urbn Infant Car seat comes paired with any of Nuna’s three strollers, the MIXX Next, the TRVL, and the TRIV Next to create a fantastic travel system.

The PIPA Urbn is the only baseless infant car seat with pipaFIX™ rigid latch system–LATCH anchors that are built right into the car seat. That means you can install it in any car in just 2 seconds–no base needed, making it perfect for taxis, ride shares, and swapping in and out of different vehicles. Plus it weighs in at an ultralight 7 pounds!

The Urbn is lightweight, convenient, and perfect for any on-the-go parent. And in addition to its urban-friendly built-in LATCH system, the Urbn boasts a number of other fantastic features we’ve come to expect from Nuna:

A Luxe leatherette handle for a high-end look and long-lasting use

The Sky Drape to shield your baby and keep them slumbering soundly

A removable UPF 50+ canopy to keep baby shaded and happy

An extra-large peekaboo window in the canopy so you can keep your eye on your little one

One-handed vehicle and stroller release so you can stay on-the-go with ease

Side and rear belt guides for easy seat belt installation

Side-impact protection and Aeroflex foam

Magnetic buckle holders

Auto-reclining foot

The PIPA Urbn travel systems are available for preorder at The Baby Cubby now!

