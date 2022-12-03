MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar to visit Kerala tomorrow





The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be leaving for Thrissur, Kerala tomorrow on a day-long visit.





The Minister will be reaching Kochi in the morning and proceed to Thrissur where he will be visiting St. Paul’s School and its Senior Secondary wing and interact with students there. The Minister had studied in this school when he was five years old. The school authorities and the students look forward to the visit of their special alumnus who went on to become a chip designer in an MNC – Intel in the USA, after being hand-picked by Shri Vinod Dham (who is known as the Father of Pentium Chips). Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar after few years returned to India to build its earliest and largest cellular network and later exited the sector to join public service.





After his school visit, the Minister will leave for Panjal Road, where he will be addressing students at the Jyothi Engineering College, Jyothi Hills. He will be speaking about New India and the Techade of opportunities it offers for employment and entrepreneurship. He will be also making a presentation on India emerging as one of the top economies of the world and its technological capabilities.





The Minister has been engaging with young Indians under the initiative – New India for Young India: Techade of Opportunities. His interactions have been very well received by the students, startups and entrepreneurs. A case in point is Gujarat, where venture funds of Rs 1500 Crore have been set up by industry & business leaders and HNIs to support startups in their state.





Later the Minister will be visiting Mullurkara, about 25 kms from Thrissur and hold an interaction with the local leaders. He will also be offering his prayers at Thiruvanikavu (Mata Durga Devi) Temple in Mullurkara.





