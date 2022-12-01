The Academy of Scholars Private School to Host Open House December 3rd, 10:00 a.m.

The Academy of Scholars believes it’s never too early for children to start developing a competitive edge, and they’ll showcase this at their upcoming open house on December 3.

“There are a lot of people who are unhappy with the traditional, one-size-fits-all education at public schools. They want something more to help their children prepare to excel in an ever-changing world,” said Dr.Brian Bolden, Head of School. “Our private elementary school is years ahead of many public schools in the way we prepare our students for the future.”

The Open House will feature a tour of the campus (online or in-person) and an opportunity to meet with students, administrators, and teachers while showcasing their curriculum.

“People are often surprised to see what our elementary schoolers can do at such young ages, but we’re catching these minds while they are young and elastic and teaching them to think for success,” said Dr. Bolden. The Academy of Scholars students are introduced to coding as early as Pre-K.

While some private schools are prohibitively expensive, The Academy of Scholars prides itself on its reasonable tuition and scholarship opportunities for those who want more for their children.

Prior to leading The Academy of Scholars, Dr. Bolden served as principal of R.E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy near Atlanta. There, he gained national attention for keeping all students and staff safe as an active shooter roamed the campus. Bolden also gained national attention for leading a Title I high school near Atlanta (Stephenson High School) to rank 35th in the state of Georgia and earn U.S. News and World Report’s prestigious Silver Award.

The Academy of Scholars offers both in-person and online elementary school learning opportunities. Interested students and their parents are invited to attend the December 3rd Open House.

To learn more about The Academy of Scholars’ private school programs for in-person and virtual students, call 678-632-6001 or visit AcademyofScholars.com.

About The Academy of Scholars

The Academy of Scholars is an independent, Christian school serving children from age 4 through grade 6. Their mission is to develop their scholars to their fullest intellectual, moral, spiritual, emotional, physical, and social potential in a safe, supportive, interactive, nurturing environment.