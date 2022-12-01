Health and Wisdom’s Business is Health

Health and Wisdom’s vision is to help people achieve greater well-being.

“We bring people topical Magnesium products because this mineral is essential to their health,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Health and Wisdom in Missouri. “Magnesium soothes and relaxes your muscles. “When your body has enough Magnesium, it may boost your exercise performance, ease depression, support healthy blood sugar levels, promote heart health, prevent migraines, decrease inflammation, and, for women, help them with PMS symptoms.”

Collinwood said people don’t realize the importance of Magnesium.

“Vitamins C and D may have more headlines in the media, but a Magnesium deficiency can cause health problems for people, especially for those in hospitals, ICU patients, diabetics, and alcohol use disorder,” she added.

Symptoms of Magnesium deficiency include muscle twitches and cramps, mental health conditions, osteoporosis, fatigue, muscle weakness, high blood pressure, Asthma, and irregular heartbeats.

“Lack of Magnesium can cause serious health problems,” Collinwood said. “We have developed topical Magnesium products to help people get more of this essential mineral.”

For more than two decades, Health and Wisdom has made topical Magnesium products, which can ease inflammation, including:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap: Available in three refreshing scents—Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

***New*** Magnesium Muscle Recovery: A unique product designed to help people get more out of their workout! All-Natural USP Grade Magnesium Chloride, Aloe Vera, Dandelion, Seaweed Extract, and pure essential oils come together to make a whole new way to support your body and up your game!

“Magnesium is such an important mineral to support good health. The best way to get minerals is through the diet, but when low Magnesium becomes a problem, try soaking in Magnesium baths or applying Magnesium to the skin for a rejuvenating mineral boost.” she added.

To buy Health and Wisdom topical magnesium products, visit Walmart.com, OneLavi.com, or Amazon.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Health & Wisdom. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Health and Wisdom

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.