Creative Biolabs Remarks: Can’t Wait to See You at AET US 2022!

Last month, Creative Biolabs announced participation in Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics (US) 2022, expressing its anticipation to meet old and new friends face-to-face in San Diego or online virtually.

“It might be our ending chapter of 2022’s exhibitions,” according to a delegate, “and hopefully, we will have more opportunities in 2023. The theme of AET is regarding antibody engineering and therapeutics development, which is an ideal occasion for us since our very own expertise is about antibody and protein development, engineering, and antibody-based therapeutics discovery.”

Solutions at Creative Biolabs related to antibodies are complete, ranging from the generation of antibodies using hybridoma and phage display technologies to artificially engineered antibodies that were produced using recombinant DNA technologies and expressed in cell-free systems, specifically covering monoclonal antibody, single-domain antibody (sdAb), and bispecific antibody (bsAb).

“We’re strengthening our expertise for single-domain antibody in 2022,” added the delegate, “as research trends are leaning toward sdAb for the development of diagnostic and therapeutic tools, and the number of inquiries climbs accordingly.”

Creative Biolabs’ sdAb center has a team of scientists that can handle the entire workflow of sdAb development, covering anti-membrane protein sdAb, anti-PTM sdAb, bispecific sdAb, anti-idiotypic sdAb, neutralizing sdAb, and sdAb engineering. The scientists will tailor each project according to the specific requirements of clients’ research objectives, which, in a real sense, achieves the goal of full customization, from project initiation all the way to target identification. In addition to the versatile services, well-prepared products with industry appreciation are available, letting the company join respective projects immediately upon an order being placed.

“There is still a lot to achieve before humans can randomly manipulate sdAbs as therapeutic and diagnostic reagents,” commented the delegate, “and we’re devoting our very efforts to helping achieve that goal jointly with our scientific partners.”

Learn more about Creative Biolabs’ event arrangement at https://events.creative-biolabs.com/.

About Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs is a dedicated solution provider serving global researchers with its exclusive expertise in antibodies and proteins. The diverse antibody modalities that Creative Biolabs can accommodate include monoclonal antibody, single-domain antibody, and bispecific antibody. Another forte of Creative Biolabs is membrane protein antibody development. At Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics (US) 2022, delegate scientists will present service and antibody offerings of Creative Biolabs, hoping to establish solid industrial partnerships and collaborations.