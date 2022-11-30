Mango Animate’s Free Whiteboard Animation Software Inspires Creativity

One of the effective types of video is the whiteboard animation video and Mango Animate’s free whiteboard animation software – Mango Whiteboard Animation Maker (aka Mango WM) perfectly does this job. The human brain processes viewable content faster than normal text content. By making whiteboard videos using Mango WM, users can set foot in the market straight away. It has ready-to-use tools that allow for creating an engaging whiteboard video in no time; hence, organic traffic can be increased drastically.

Mango WM is a free whiteboard animation software program that has a lot of pre-built templates categorized as education, marketing, human resources, and many others. Everyone can generate skillfully animated videos of his/her choice.

This free whiteboard animation software contains hundreds of great transition effects, enter and exit effects, and flipping and pop-up effects that revitalize whiteboard videos and demonstrations. Users can create their videos with surprising animations that will engage the viewers in a truly delightful way.

By using Mango WM, one can experience its amazing feature, e.g. add custom drawings with which he/she can draw any kind of sketch and make it a part of his/her video. Users of this free whiteboard animation software have access to so many pre-made SVG images, characters, icons, and shapes straight from the editor. Great whiteboard videos can be made easily using the library resources of Mango WM. Users can choose their favorite hand drawing layout from different female or male hands of various gestures and sizes and add a customized touch to the doodle video.

The process of voice recording becomes very easy by using Mango Animate’s free whiteboard animation software. Simply click on the record button and record custom voiceover audio for whiteboard animation video. Sketches, music, images, and videos can also be imported directly into the video project.

“Our free whiteboard animation software makes videos more realistic. It is extra easy software to use, and its useful features help a lot in making great video presentations,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a young and innovative animation video and gif maker, full of creativity and passion for fun and lively animated videos. Packed with a rich library of free media and templates, Mango Animate offers ready-to-go tools and elements to create stunning animated videos for any use, from education to marketing, appealing to all age groups. The software is dedicated to making video creation more accessible to everyone.