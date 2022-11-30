Florida Residential & Commercial Realtor Paul Turovsky Donates to St. Matthew’s House Ahead of the Holidays

Paul Turovsky, premier Florida residential and commercial Realtor, has donated to the local non-profit St. Matthew’s House ahead of the approaching holiday season. He hopes that his donation will inspire others to give back to this organization so they can continue fulfilling their mission of helping people in the community.

St. Matthew’s House debuted in 1987 when a bible study group began bringing food to a nearby homeless population. From there, the mission grew into gathering donations of food and clothes, and it has continued to expand into a full-fledge ministry offering assistance in areas including housing, food, addiction recovery and more. This holiday season, St. Matthew’s House will host their annual “Hope for the Holidays” turkey distributions and a Thanksgiving meal for those in need.

Turovsky has a long-held tradition of giving back to the community and strives to provide donations to many local organizations. “The homeless, hungry, and those struggling with addiction need the support provided by St. Matthew’s House. Donations like these help this non-profit stay active in the community and provide invaluable outreach to our residents,” said Turovsky.

Turovsky holds a Juris Doctorate from Ava Maria School of Law, a B.B.A. in Finance and Investments from Baruch College and is a top producing residential & commercial Realtor at Emerald Realty International. His innate gift for building business partnerships and relationships has benefited a number of local clients and projects. Turovsky has a strong work ethic, enthusiasm, energy and has worked in areas including but not limited to residential and commercial acquisitions, lease obligations, asset repositioning and disposition. He leverages his 15 years of experience to close deals for his clients.

More information about Turovsky can be found at https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-turovsky/

Details on St. Matthew’s House are available at https://stmatthewshouse.org.