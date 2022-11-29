REAR ADMIRAL AN PRAMOD ASSUMES CHARGE AS FLAG OFFICER COMMANDING MAHARASTRA NAVAL AREA (FOMA)





Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta, VSM, handed over the baton of Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area to Rear Admiral AN Pramod on 28 November 2022 at an elegant ceremonial parade held at INS Kunjali Parade ground.





Commissioned into the Indian Navy on 01 July 1990, Rear Admiral Pramod is a qualified Naval Air Operations Officer and a Communication and Electronic Warfare Specialist. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Naval Academy, Goa, the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the Naval War College, Goa. He also commanded IN ships Abhay, Shardul and Satpura, and the Naval Air Station, INS Utkrosh. He was the Fleet Operations Officer, Western Fleet, and tenanted the appointments of Deputy Commandant, INA and Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air).





Rear Adm Sandeep Mehta proceeds to Naval Headquarters, New Delhi as the Assistant Chief of Carrier Projects and Assistant Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition.













