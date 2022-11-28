Hong Kong – Civil Aid Service holds “Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of HKSAR and CAS 70th Anniversary Parade” (with photos)

Civil Aid Service holds “Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of HKSAR and CAS 70th Anniversary Parade” (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Civil Aid Service (CAS) held the “Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of HKSAR and CAS 70th Anniversary Parade” today (November 27) at the Hong Kong Police College. The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, officiated at the ceremony and acted as the reviewing officer for the Parade. Other guests included Legislative Council members, representatives from government bureaux, departments and organisations, as well as approximately 800 serving and retired CAS officers and members.







The Parade featured an impressive line-up of squads from CAS Hong Kong, Kowloon and New Territories Regions, as well as the CAS Tactical Force, Support Force, Training and Development Force and Cadet Corps, which were backed up by its Administration Force.







In order to demonstrate national identity and patriotic sentiment for the motherland, the CAS has fully adopted from today the Chinese-style foot drill that requires exacting standards, and demonstrated the drill’s protocols for the first time in the Parade. The parade members performed synchronised movements in uniformity with sonorous and vigorous steps, which fully displayed the CAS team spirit. The full adoption of the Chinese-style foot drill has represented an important milestone for the CAS, embodying the essence of keeping abreast of new developments in contemporary times.







As an auxiliary force under the Security Bureau, the CAS has been honouring the pledge of “Provide Emergency Relief, Serve the Community”, and has been rendering immediate assistance during emergencies to protect Hong Kong citizens. Taking COVID-19 as an example, the CAS has remained steadfast on the front line of the anti-epidemic operations by rapidly assisting in setting up a number of community isolation facilities and managing quarantine hotels. In addition, the CAS is committed to discharging duties related to typhoon rescues, fighting hill fires and searching for missing persons in mountaineering accidents.







Looking forward to the future, the CAS will step up efforts to nurture more talents committed to serving the community, and will continue to safeguard the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.



