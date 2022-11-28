ChicagoRealtor®, Ri Prasad, Appointed to the Chicago Association of Realtors CAR 77 Diversity Committee

ChicagoRealtor®, Ri Prasad, founder of Ri Prasad Luxury Group at Option Realty, has been appointed to the Chicago Association of Realtors CAR 77 Diversity Committee.

The 77 General Body is a representation of Chicago as a whole. Diversity is defined by a range of human differences, including but not limited to: race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, social class, physical ability or attributes, religious or ethical values system, skills & specialties, national origin and political beliefs.

The 77, named after Chicago’s 77 unique neighborhoods, will:

Tackle topics like fair housing and economic development

Engage with local chambers of commerce and quasigovernmental bodies (i.e. TIF Boards)

Seek placemaking grant opportunities

Serve (via a designated representative) each community and provide local REALTORS® with answers to frequently asked questions, advice and association information.

Ri will be representing two neighborhoods East Garfield Park and West Garfield Park.

As a local Chicago Realtor®, Ri has a passion for community outreach. She has partnered with Women for Economic Justice (WEJ) and Co-op Ed Center to develop women owned and operated cooperative businesses for economic Independence and breaking cycles of violence and exploitation.

Ri looks forward to working with elected officials, local businesses and the communities to serve the city of Chicago as one and to bring true inclusion to its residents.