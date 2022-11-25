MPAI Calls for New Members to Support Its Standard Developments Plans

The international, non-profit, unaffiliated Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence (MPAI) standards developing organisation has concluded its 26th General Assembly (MPAI-26). MPAI is calling for new members to support the development of its work program.

Planned for approval in the first months of 2023 are 5 standards and 1 technical report:

1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/) Standard for a secure AIF environment executing AI Workflows (AIW) composed of AI Modules (AIM).

2. Avatar Representation and Animation (MPAI-ARA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/). Standard for generation and animation of interoperable avatar models reproducing humans and expressing a Personal Status.

3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/). Standard to describe an audio scene to support human interaction with autonomous vehicles and metaverse applications.

4. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav). Standard for Personal Status generalising the notion of Emotion including Cognitive State and Social Attitude.

5. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/). Technical Report covering the design, deployment, operation, and interoperability of Metaverse Instances.

6. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/). Standard specifying methodologies to evaluate neural network-based watermarking solutions.

The MPAI work plan also includes exploratory activities, some of which are close to becoming standard or technical report projects:

1. AI Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/). Targets an architecture where smartphones store users’ health data processed using AI and AI Models are updated using Federated Learning.

2. Connected Autonomous Vehicles (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/). Targets the Human-CAV Interaction Environment Sensing, Autonomous Motion, and Motion Actuation subsystems implemented as AI Workflows.

3. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/). Extends the video coding fronties using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.

4. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). Improves existing video coding with AI tools for short-to-medium term applications.

5. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPGhttps://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/ ). Uses AI to train neural networks that help an online gaming server to compensate data losses and detects false data.

6. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/). Identifies common AI Modules used across various XR-enabled and AI-enhanced use cases where venues may be both real and virtual.

It is a good opportunity for legal entities supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data to join MPAI (https://mpai.community/how-to-join/join/) now, also considering that membership is immediately active and will last until 2023/12/31.

Please visit the MPAI web site (https://mpai.community/), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:

– LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/)

– Twitter (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity)

– Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity) ,

– Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/)

– YouTube (https://youtube.com/c/mpaistandards).

Most important: join MPAI (https://mpai.community/how-to-join/join/), share the fun, build the future.