Theobroma, India’s foremost bakery and patisserie brand expands to Nashik



Theobroma opens its two outlets the first one opens at Kalpataru Nagar, Ashok Marg, on 20th October,2022 and the second outlet soon after at Untawadi Road, Nashik.





Theobroma started its journey in 2004 in Mumbai as a family run bakery. Over the next eighteen years, the brand built an unparalleled reputation for exceptional products, honest pricing and warm service. Today it is known for its wide, much sought after product range spanning multiple categories such as brownies, cakes, desserts, cookies & crackers, breads and savouries, as well as its viennoiseries, beverages and unique festive & seasonal offerings.





Theobroma recently reached a milestone of 100 plus outlets spread across six cities  Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and the most recent being Chennai, including new format stores like delivery-only cloud outlets. During the pandemic the brand was successful in launching their online brand store as well. Their signature products are also bestsellers on third party platforms like Zomato, Swiggy and the brand has partnerships with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and SuprDaily to retail select categories via their platforms.





We are very happy to bring our signature offerings to Nashik. The city has a large community of discerning food lovers who have a high level of awareness about food, food trends and ingredients. And we are excited to open our first store in the city says Mr. Rishi Gour, CEO, Theobroma





Recommended Products



Our signature offerings include a range of fudgy brownies, a few of the favourites include the Overload brownie, Millionaire brownie and the (eggless) Outrageous Brownie. Theobromas much-loved cakes include the bestseller Dutch Truffle cake, Hazelnut Praline Mousse cake, Chocoholic cake and Opium Cake.





Theobromas Mava Cake and Dense Loaf are the perfect teatime treats and come highly recommended! As do some of the other crowd favourites like the Chocolate Tart, Pure Butter Palmiers, Crackers and a wide range of pastries.





About Theobroma



Theobroma means ‘Food of the Gods’ in Greek, befitting our exclusive and indulgent range of offerings that include brownies, cakes, desserts, chocolates, breads and savouries. From our humble beginnings in 2004, when the first Theobroma pastry store opened its doors at the iconic Cusrow Baug at Colaba Causeway (Mumbai), we’ve grown to become a Pan-India chain of patisseries across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Our mission is to bring joy to our guests by offering a wide range of products with a promise of exceptional quality, honest pricing and warm service.





Nashik Outlets



First Outlet opens 20th October, 2022 at Kalpataru Nagar, Ashok Marg, Nashik





Address: round floor, Shop No A-02, Karma Pinnacle, Kalpatraru Nagar, Ashok Marg, Nashik





Store Timings: 8 am to 11 pm



Second Outlet opens soon at Untawadi Road, Nashik



Address: Shop No. 5, Shreeji Status, Opp. City Centre Mall, Untawadi Road, Nashik





Store Timings: 8 am to 11 pm





Website: https://theobroma.in/



Instagram Handle: https://www.instagram.com/theobromapatisserie/?hl=en



Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/theobromaindia/

