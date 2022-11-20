Psychological Associates Names New CEO

Psychological Associates, a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance, recently named Clay Hildebrand as the company’s CEO. Hildebrand – who has served as Psychological Associates’ president since 2018 – replaces chairman and CEO Dr. Robert Lefton who passed away in October.

Hildebrand will now serve as Psychological Associates’ president and CEO. His responsibilities include implementing the company’s overall mission of partnering with organizations to achieve exceptional results through people. Hildebrand also will implement strategy, manage stakeholder relationships, and drive company culture.

This is the first time in the company’s history that a non-family, non-founding member has led the organization. Psychological Associates was established in 1958 by the late Dr. Lefton and the late Dr. Victor Buzzotta. Current owners and shareholders include Dr. Lefton’s three children – Brad Lefton, Cindy Lefton and Jeff Lefton, along with Dr. Buzzotta’s daughter Ann Buzzotta.

“Clay has played an integral role in our company’s history for nearly 15 years,” said Psychological Associates’ shareholder Ann Buzzotta. “His appointment as CEO marks a notable moment in the company’s history, and we are pleased he is taking on the challenge to lead our future efforts and build on our founders’ achievements.”

Hildebrand joined Psychological Associates in 2009 as vice president of sales. He possesses a wide range of corporate experience with Fortune 500 companies in various industries including manufacturing, retail, and finance. Prior to joining Psychological Associates, Hildebrand worked at Maritz, Inc. for 14 years in numerous capacities including director of operations.

“Clay is the ideal candidate to help us transition from a founder-led organization into a professionally managed firm,” said Psychological Associates’ shareholder Jeff Lefton. “We look forward to his leading our company in this new dual role while maintaining our families’ distinguished legacy.”

Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop, and retain their best leaders, enabling them to build exceptional organizations. Its exclusive Q4 Dimensional® Model of Behavior™ – an industry-renowned structure that categorizes observable actions into understandable groupings – inspires high performance while attaining comprehensive results. Consulting capabilities include talent assessment, leadership development, succession planning, people analytics, and family business solutions. Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, MO. For more information, call (314) 725-7771.