Photo Studio to Open in Pawleys Island, SC on Dec 1, 2022

The new cutting-edge photo studio space is designed to accommodate the company’s continued growth and will offer clients an expanded range of services, including portrait sessions, commercial headshots, and product photography. “We’re really excited to be expanding in Pawleys Island,” said owner Sean Michael. “The community there has been so welcoming and supportive, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.” The studio will be located at 14361 Ocean Hwy Suite 1A.

Litchfield Collective offers over 10,000 sq/ft of space which includes an event center, 25 executive offices, a conference room rental, an outdoor patio, and networking space.

The new Pawleys Island Photo Studio will include an additional 2,000 sq/ft of studio space and come jam-packed with photography equipment from Cannon, Nikon, Neewer, and more.

Litchfield Collective will offer in-studio portrait sessions, professional headshots, and product photography in addition to off-site photography services for engagements, weddings, family beach photos, event photography, and more.

Additionally, photographers can rent photo space for $59 per hour.

Litchfield Collective will host a variety of special events including photo sessions with Santa and more.