Mission Cloud Services Announces Luanne Tierney as CMO, Erin Coleman as Vice President of Cloud Services, and Troy Abraham as Vice President of Consulting Services

Mission Cloud Services, a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced that Luanne Tierney has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, Erin Coleman has joined as Vice President, Cloud Services, and Troy Abraham has joined as Vice President, Consulting Services. Tierney, Coleman, and Abraham add a wealth of leadership experience as Mission makes strategic hires to fuel growth amid market demand for AWS cloud services and consulting.

Tierney has two decades of success as a technology marketing executive, where she has led go-to-market strategies for both startups and Fortune 1000 companies. Her leadership roles include many of the most influential technology companies, including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, and Proofpoint. During her tenure as the VP of Global Partner Marketing at Cisco, revenue through partners increased five-fold, from 38% to more than 80% of Cisco’s revenues. Tierney also is an active board member and advisor to technology and marketing organizations. She will apply her expertise in growth marketing to build Mission’s brand and accelerate its position as an AWS Premier Partner.

“Mission holds an especially opportune position in the cloud services marketplace due to its remarkable track record of achieving customers’ cloud goals, and because of its close and dedicated relationship with AWS,” said Tierney. “Since day one, Mission has set out to ensure that businesses—from fast-scaling cloud-native startups to modernizing enterprises—can unlock all of the power of AWS with the exact expertise and services they need. I’m excited to build on what Mission has accomplished, and to join Mission at this important moment in the company’s growth journey.”

For more than 20 years, Coleman has led global teams in IT service management, business intelligence and integration, and customer support. Joining Mission after nearly a decade in senior leadership positions at Virtustream, she brings Mission particularly deep experience in cloud managed services. Coleman has proven success delivering the continuous business transformation initiatives that organizations need to drive growth and unlock operational efficiencies. Her experience also includes management and engineering roles at Dimension Data and Sprint, respectively.

“Mission has earned a best-in-class reputation as a cloud managed services provider consistently delivering the exact AWS capabilities and support that its customers need,” said Coleman. “It’s that unwavering focus on the service delivery experience that drew me to Mission. Successful partnerships depend on the strength of the customer and employee experiences, and Mission has understood that since day one. I’m looking forward to continuing to hone our service delivery and experiences, from onboarding support, throughout Mission’s next stage of growth.”

Abraham brings more than 25 years of experience at enterprise software, SaaS, and consulting services companies. For the past 15 years, he has built and operated global teams across professional services, customer success management, and pre-sales engineering in successful startup and scale-up SaaS organizations. He joins Mission from Fivetran, where he led the global customer solutions group at the data pipeline unicorn. His experience, which also includes leadership roles at SAP and Oracle, encompasses both high-touch and high-velocity customer business models. As Mission’s Vice President, Consulting Services, Abraham brings additional leadership into Mission’s AWS consulting services, as the company scales the expertise and delivery of its consulting practice.

“Mission wins customers by delivering unmatched AWS knowledge and support from experts that operate as flexible extensions of customers’ own teams,” said Abraham. “Having Mission on their side means businesses can execute against even the most complex cloud goals, all while confidently optimizing their efficiency on AWS. I’ve always been a proponent of a human-first leadership approach as the best way to deliver positive outcomes for customers, team members, and partners—that’s certainly been part of the recipe at Mission, and I’m looking forward to being a part of our next stage of growth.”

“Mission has successfully scaled to become a leading cloud services platform company with over 300 team members across three continents and nine time zones. Attracting highly experienced and networked talent like Luanne, Erin and Troy is essential to ensuring we can continue to scale and globalize our differentiated services and support for our customers to achieve their goals on AWS,” said Simon Anderson, founder & CEO at Mission. “With only 20% of all enterprise software workloads running on the cloud, the demand for cloud services to migrate, manage, optimize and modernize applications—and build out data and analytics solutions for customers—will only accelerate as we come out of the current economic environment.”

About Mission Cloud Services

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud managed services. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

www.missioncloud.com