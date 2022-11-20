Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs detects speedboat smuggling case involving about $11 million (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs detects speedboat smuggling case involving about $11 million (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs yesterday (November 19) mounted an anti-smuggling operation in Lantau Island and detected a suspected speedboat smuggling case with seizures of about 10 000 suspected smuggled smartphones with an estimated market value of about $11 million. Three private cars suspected to be connected with the case were also detained.





Customs officers yesterday conducted an anti-smuggling operation in Lantau Island during small hours yesterday and spotted several suspicious men moving cartons from a private car to a speedboat at a seashore in Tai O. They were suspected of participating in smuggling activities. The officers then took action and those men immediately jumped onto the speedboat and fled.





During the operation, a batch of suspected smuggled goods was seized on board the private car and on the floor nearby. All of the smuggled goods were smartphones involving different brands. Customs officers later intercepted two private cars suspected to be connected with the case in the vicinity and further seized a batch of suspected smuggled smartphones of different brands.





An investigation is ongoing.





Customs stresses that it will keep up its enforcement action and continue to fiercely combat sea smuggling activities through proactive risk management and intelligence-based enforcement strategies, along with mounting targeted anti-smuggling operations at suitable times to land a solid blow against relevant activities.





Smuggling is a serious offence. Under the Import and Export Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo is liable to a maximum fine of $2 million and imprisonment for seven years.





Members of the public may report any suspected smuggling activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).