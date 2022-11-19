Eastvantage Appoints Country Manager for Operations in Bulgaria



Radostina brings to Eastvantage more than 15 years of experience helping multinational companies grow in Bulgaria and abroad, says Timp. She will be an invaluable asset in ensuring that clients supported by our growing European operations all benefit from the same excellent service and top-quality talent that our legacy operations provide.





Specifically, Krastevas experience includes end-to-end people management expertise, including full cycle recruitment management, talent development, and workforce planning skills. She also has in-depth knowledge of Bulgarian and Balkan labor and legal policies.





I am excited to join a business that is so committed to providing both excellent client service and a great employee experience, said Krasteva. Expanding that Eastvantage culture and operating model into Bulgarias rich talent pool will generate valuable results for everyone involved.





Krastevas appointment is a key strategic element of Eastvantages expansion in managed IT services. The company identified Bulgaria as an ideal location for a tech hub to complement its operations in India, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Market research shows that Bulgaria boasts more than 92,000 tech specialists. Top specializations include cloud computing, database development, and software engineering. Based in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia, Krasteva is currently helping the company tap the vast technical talent in the country.





About Eastvantage



Eastvantage provides business solutions to global companies, enabling offshore operations from its locations in the Philippines, India, Bulgaria, and Vietnam. The management team of Eastvantage brings a wealth of global insights and local knowledge in the areas of digital transformation, customer experience, and business support. Combining expertise with a hands-on approach to managing client relationships, Eastvantage makes outsourcing simple and seamless. Find out more about our flexible solutions at eastvantage.com.

