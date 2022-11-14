Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will be Exhibiting at the 2022 AEMS (Anaheim Electronics & Manufacturing Show)

US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year’s AEMS (Anaheim Electronics & Manufacturing Show), to be held November 16th-17th, 2022 in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center. AEMS is a Design & Manufacturing show for the Electronics, Medical and Biotech Industries.

The team will show some of Super Brush’s 3,000+ lint-free, durable foam swabs that have provided critical solutions to cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, electronics and electronic components, analytical equipment, and additive manufacturing industries.

“When cleanliness is critical for electronics, medical devices, and manufacturing machines look to Super Brush’s line of premium foam swabs,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “Our swabs are perfect for reaching small and hard to reach spaces. Each foam swab is engineered with durable, lint-free foam so that you will not have to spend your valuable time removing left behind lint.”

Super Brush foam swabs replace cotton swabs, and are soft and absorbent in cleaning sensitive equipment and tubing such as:

Electronic components: cleaning connectors, displays and boards

3D Printers: cleaning wax and removing excess material

Molding services: cleaning molds and applying mold release

Cleanrooms: assembly and final inspection

Tubing/extrusion: tube cleaning swabs, with handles up to 2.5 meters in length, for accessing hard to reach inner surfaces

General: Can be used to apply touch-up paint, solvents, adhesives, lubricants and remove excess sprayed coatings, solder, grit, and particles from prepared surfaces.

Super Brush will be in booth #425 at this year’s AEMS.