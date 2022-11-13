Mountain West Financial, Inc. Ranked as One of the Nation’s Best Military Lenders



The company is deeply embedded within the community. So much so, that Mountain West Financial created a program that recognizes those who serve the community thru our PATH program. The PATH Home Loan Program is available exclusively to Mountain West Financial clients and is designed to benefit those that serve our local communities… their way of saying “thank you!” Offering hundreds of dollars in upfront savings with reduced lender fees and thousands of dollars over the life of the loan with reduced interest rates! Recently adding VA Loans to this program so not only can qualified Veterans enjoy the benefits a VA loan brings, but they can also enjoy the PATH program benefits if they are also a teacher, firefighter, police officer, courthouse, or state, country or city employee. Thus making homeownership even more attainable for veteran communities. Mountain Wests high business standards have also been recognized and awarded with various accolades including: Most Loved Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine, Top Mortgage Lender by Scotsman Guide Magazine, Top 100 Mortgage Companies by Mortgage Executive Magazine, and several individual awards for our Management Team. The list appears in National Mortgage Professional Magazines November 2022 residential edition, and rankings are available online at https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/magazine/nmp-magazine/there-no-such-thing-friendly-competition.





Mountain West Financial® is headquartered in Redlands, California with 25 locations serving Retail and Consumer Direct clients throughout the Western United States providing FHA, VA, Conventional, USDA, and many Down Payment Assistance Programs. For further information, call 909-793-1500, Toll Free 1-888-793-6470, email info ( @ ) mwfinc dot com, or visit www.mwfinc.com. Mountain West Financial, Inc. is licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. NMLS #164497. For full state licensing, visit http://www.mwfinc.com/state-licensing/.

