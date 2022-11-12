Hood College Selects University Gear Shop as Campus Store Solution

Hood College has announced that it has entered a partnership with University Gear Shop (UGS) for the operation of its campus store. The partnership will begin in January 2023 and will assist Hood College in driving branded merchandise to the current school community, alumnus, faculty & staff plus more.

The official Hood College campus gear shop will offer a wide variety of branded merchandise and apparel, as well as an established presence on campus around student engagement. The partnership will drive community involvement for the college while elevating the student experience with access to high-quality, on-trend items that foster school spirit in the community and on campus. Rowela Lascolette, Director of Business Services, said, “We are very excited to partner with UGS. We believe that the services that UGS provides will meet the needs of our students, faculty, staff and campus community. We cannot wait to bring the Hood College Gear Shop to campus.”

Bill Boney, VP of Retail Operations for UGS, said, “We are honored to be invited into this amazing institution. Hood College’s historic and rich culture makes us very excited to assist in growing their brand. We will work very hard for all the stakeholders of Hood College and deliver a customer experience nothing short of world-class. Our deep selection of product assortment will allow Hood College and its constituents to experience a wide variety of choices in branded merchandise and products. We will make it our intention every day, to not only provide on-trend branded merchandise but also to provide support to Hood College in their mission to provide an education that empowers students to use their hearts, minds, and hands to meet personal, professional, and global challenges and to lead purposeful lives of responsibility, leadership, service, and civic engagement. We are excited to partner with Hood College and look forward to serving the students, faculty, staff, and administration.”

About Hood College

Founded in 1893 in Frederick, Maryland, Hood College is a coeducational, independent, liberal arts college. Hood offers 30+ bachelor’s degrees, 25 concentrations, 45+ minors, and pre-professional preparation in medicine, veterinary science, dentistry, and law. With small class sizes, students receive individual attention from supportive faculty. The College’s proximity to Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities. Hood’s Graduate School serves the needs of Frederick and surrounding regions with 19 master’s degrees, two doctorates and 11 graduate certificate programs. The graduate programs provide leading-edge content in business, STEM, the humanities, and education. For more information about Hood College, please visit www.hood.edu.

About University Gear Shop (UGS)

UGS is a trusted global distribution network, specializing in driving branded merchandise and apparel sales at colleges and universities through marketing, social media, events, technology, and e-commerce solutions. UGS focuses on providing a deep catalog of on-trend, high-quality products including top brand names, online stores with preloaded product databases, campus integration with pop-up shopping experiences, and marketing expertise designed to drive engagement among students and campus groups. For more information about UGS, please visit www.universitygearshop.com.