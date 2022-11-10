Altair Names UniQcus Channel Partner for Denmark

UniQcus will offer entire Altairs data analytics solutions to the Nordic region

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced that UniQcus has joined its growing channel partner network. Located in Odense, Denmark, UniQcus will offer Altairs data analytics solutions to its customers in the Nordic region. UniQcus delivers core experience with SAS programming and has more than a decade of experience in SAS language and World Programming (acquired by Altair) projects.





Were very excited to add Uniqcus to our channel partner community, said Joakim Lindholm, managing director, Altair Nordics. The power of UniQcus experience in analytics combined with Altair SLC  our compiler that runs programs written in SAS language syntax without translation and without needing to license third-party products  presents a great opportunity for any company looking to improve their analytics capabilities.





We are proud to have been a World Programming partner since 2008 and see our new partnership with Altair give customers increased flexibility to leverage their decades of investment in the SAS language alongside modern, open-source coding languages, giving them the true power of a hybrid approach, said Torben Christensen, chief executive officer, UniQcus. We are impressed with Altairs robust technology solutions, unique licensing model, and customer-centered approach. We look forward to the exciting times ahead and, most importantly, to offering our customers best-in-class data analytics solutions.





Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit: https://www.altair.com/partners/.

About Altair



