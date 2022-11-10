Altair Names UniQcus Channel Partner for Denmark

UniQcus will offer entire Altairs data analytics solutions to the Nordic region
TROY, Mich. – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced that UniQcus has joined its growing channel partner network. Located in Odense, Denmark, UniQcus will offer Altairs data analytics solutions to its customers in the Nordic region. UniQcus delivers core experience with SAS programming and has more than a decade of experience in SAS language and World Programming (acquired by Altair) projects.
Were very excited to add Uniqcus to our channel partner community, said Joakim Lindholm, managing director, Altair Nordics. The power of UniQcus experience in analytics combined with Altair SLC our compiler that runs programs written in SAS language syntax without translation and without needing to license third-party products presents a great opportunity for any company looking to improve their analytics capabilities.
We are proud to have been a World Programming partner since 2008 and see our new partnership with Altair give customers increased flexibility to leverage their decades of investment in the SAS language alongside modern, open-source coding languages, giving them the true power of a hybrid approach, said Torben Christensen, chief executive officer, UniQcus. We are impressed with Altairs robust technology solutions, unique licensing model, and customer-centered approach. We look forward to the exciting times ahead and, most importantly, to offering our customers best-in-class data analytics solutions.
Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit: https://www.altair.com/partners/.
About Altair
