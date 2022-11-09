India participates in World Travel Market 2022 (WTM) at London to step up recovery of Inbound tourism





Key Highlights





Secretary Tourism and High Commissioner of India to UK inaugurate the Indian Pavilion at WTM2022

Over 20 participants at Indian Pavilion of WTM

Theme of this year`s exhibition is ‘The Future of Travel Starts Now’

India to be promoted as a multi product and around the year destination with sustainability at WTM













Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is participating at World Travel Market (WTM) 2022 from 7th to 9th November in London which is one of the largest international travel exhibitions. The theme of this year`s exhibition is ‘The Future of Travel Starts Now’. India’s participation at WTM is significant to step up recovery of Inbound tourism to pre-pandemic level.













Ministry of Tourism has taken a space of 650 sq. mtr., over 20 participants around Indian Pavilion to participate in the Exhibition. The formal inauguration of Indian Pavilion was done by Mr. Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India and Mr Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to UK in presence of Tourism Ministers of Kerala, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. Inauguration of India Pavilion was done with Ribbon Cutting, Lamp Lighting, Ganesh Vandana and Welcome Remarks by Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Welcome Remarks by High Commissioner of India to UK.









After the inauguration the Indian delegation and participants went around the Indian Pavilion and booths of various participating states and other stakeholders. During the day, Incredible India organized various Cultural Performances,Yoga Sessions, Heena and of course BollywoodDance Performance. Secretary, Ministry of Tourism attended the session on “Growing Consumer Demand for Responsible Tourism” held at Future Stage and “Preparing for the next crisis: Reaching for long term sustainability” held at Sustainability Stage, WTM venue.





Later Mr Arvind Singh Secretary and Mr Rakesh Kumar Verma Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism held discussions with officials of ABTA to promote tourism between two countries. Mr Rakesh Kumar Verma held meetings with travel trade and media and briefed them about the measures taken by Ministry of Tourism to promote tourism post pandemic.









The highlights of the India’s participation of WTM in the first day was India Evening at Copper Chimney, West Field Mall. The invitees to India Evening were members of Travel Trade from India and UK and India Diaspora. India Evening on 7th November, 2022 witnessed the participation of several Tourism Ministers and Secretaries of various State Governments participating in WTM 2022. The India Evening provided a platform for interaction and discussion to promote India as a multi product and around the year destination with the sustainability.







The Incredible India pavilion at @wtmlondon was inaugurated by HE Shri Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner and Shri Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, GOI with much fanfare in the presence of several State Tourism Ministers and the travel fraternity.

— Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) November 7, 2022

Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India Shri Arvind Singh while delivering the welcome remarks at the India Evening emphasized the priorities and objective of Ministry of Tourism to showcase the diverse tourism products and services including Medical Value travel and wellness, luxury trains and the gamut of tourism products to the international business community.







— Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) November 7, 2022

