Hong Kong – First-day auction results for Victoria Park Lunar New Year Fair stalls

First-day auction results for Victoria Park Lunar New Year Fair stalls **********************************************************************



All the 120 wet goods stalls were successfully let in an auction for stalls at the 2023 Victoria Park Lunar New Year Fair starting today (November 9).







A spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department said that the average bid price for the wet goods stalls auctioned today was about $29,770, with the successful bids ranging from $8,000 to $56,000. The highest bid of $56,000 was about 10.3 times the opening price. The auction today fetched a total of $3,572,500.







The auction for the remaining 55 wet goods stalls will be held at 9am tomorrow (November 10).







The spokesman reminded the successful bidders to comply with all the stipulations and provisions as set out in the licence agreement. Otherwise, the department is entitled to terminate the agreement and the licensee shall immediately vacate the stall.







