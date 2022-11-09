Aldelo Announces Partnership with Simpay



Simpays offering with Aldelo Express POS creates a seamless experience for restaurants from start to finish. New and existing Simpay merchants can now couple Simpay credit card processing services with complete access to the full-featured Aldelo Express POS suite of customer-facing and merchant-facing ordering solutions.





​With Simpay merchant services, restaurant owners accept secure digital payments in-store via tap, dip, and swipe at Aldelo Express iPad and Android Tablet-based POS terminals, as well as Android Mobile POS terminals for roaming transactions.





We are extremely excited to partner with a fellow customer-centric driven company focused on providing modernized POS technology to the restaurant community. says Jerry Wilson, VP of Partner Solutions at Aldelo, L.P. The result is a win for restaurant owners seeking open, flexible, and affordable POS and payment solutions that positively contribute to a restaurants success.





​Partnering with Aldelo aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify the lives of business owners, said Josh Elsass, Chief Sales Officer at Simpay. Aldelo gives small and medium sized businesses a customized solution which rivals many enterprise-level products. Combined with our other programs Simpay Select processing, Simpay Onboard payroll & HCM, and commercial Insurance, business owners can reduce their workload and get back to doing what they do best, running their business.

