Matrix New World Engineering Welcomes New Director of Digital Solutions



McNeal leverages extensive industry and consulting experience in operational performance, EHSS program management, digital transformation, product stewardship, and EHS systems implementation with Fortune 100 clients to guide organizations at any stage in their digital journey.





McNeal will lead Matrixs Digital Solutions practice and expand their existing offerings in the ESG and Environmental, Health, and Safety space.





Matrix provides bespoke and third-party digital solutions that allow businesses to leverage their existing data and standardize data collection and visualization (e.g., dashboarding) to offer key insights and optimize operations and decision making. Whether clients are seeking to understand the value of a digital platform, or have previously identified an opportunity for business refinement, Matrixs Digital team can work with business leaders to understand the needs of an organization and help with the creation, selection, implementation and/or maintenance of a solution.





Matrixs Digital offerings include refinement of existing data collection / governance processes; to development of complex databases, geodatabases, and enterprise-wide dashboards; to selection and implementation of leading EHS software platforms. Leveraging digital solutions allows organizations of any size to improve operational performance, lower operational risk, enhance stakeholder engagement, and improve Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) metrics.





According to Jayne Warne, PE, President, Beattie brings significant expertise to Matrixs Digital Solutions team. We look forward to his guidance as Matrix expands our growing digital capabilities.





McNeal holds a Masters in Public Health from Tulane University and a Bachelors degree in Zoology with honors from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. He is also a Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH).





To speak with Matrix, please contact Amy Delman, Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC, 201.563.4614 or amydelmanpr ( @ ) verizon dot net dot





About Matrix New World Engineering



Matrix New World Engineering is a company of engineering and science experts who focus on some of the nations most pressing long-term challenges, including climate change, resiliency, ecological restoration, contamination studies, water supply, disaster response, and urban revitalization. Matrix believes solving environmental challenges through careful planning and engineering is an indispensable measure of success.





Matrix is a growing woman-owned business with offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Arizona, and Louisiana coupled with project experience throughout the United States and the Caribbean. For more information on the firm, please contact: Jayne Warne, President 800.747.MATRIX, jwarne ( @ ) mnwe dot com





www.mnwe.com



Certified WBE Business





Media Contact:



Amy Delman



Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC



201.563.4614

###