St. John’s County Fairground Hosts the First Black Tiny Home Festival

The Elkton community in St. Johns County, Florida, is about to witness one of the most significant events held in their hometown. The First Black Tiny Home Festival brings together the community and enthusiasts to show representation of Black and Brown people in the Tiny Homes on Wheels Movement. The festival will be held February 17 to 20, 2023, for a long weekend of fun and celebration in honor of Black History Month, Black culture and Tiny Homes Living.

The festival will showcase tiny homes of different styles for guests to tour including, vans, RVs, skoolies, and other tiny home conversions owned by Black and Brown people. There will also be a Camping Meetup to rally the Black nomadic community to enjoy the weekend after hours. Camping guests will have access to informative lifestyle workshops to teach about the details of tiny living, live performances by local and popular talent acts, a Black-Owned vendor market, the Nomad Formal Gala, and more! This event is family and pet friendly with designated areas and activities.

The theme for the festival is C.U.R.E. – “Celebrating Us, Rallying Everyone.” The planning team wanted to address the under representation of Black and Brown people in the tiny home event space and community by providing an event to celebrate the creativity, ingenuity and courage of Black and Brown people to live an alternative lifestyle. In addition, the goal is to inspire those interested in this lifestyle about the possibilities among people who look like them. Although the event is aimed to unite and celebrate the Black tiny home on wheels movement, everyone is welcome to support and attend the festival.

The Festival will respects the environment that is used to camp by avoiding the use of the most wasteful items at events, cups and water bottles. Part of the zero waste initiative includes a Bring-a-cup or Buy-a-cup beverage policy, as well as, pack in/pack out camping, separate waste bins for trash, recycling, and compost, provided poop bags in the designated dog park and waste conscious supplies and decor.

The Black Tiny Home Festival promises to be an epic experience for the Elkton Community and all who attend. Avoid the long lines and get a discount by buying tickets online before the event.

The event will be cashless accepting only cards and contactless payment for tickets, merch and most vending purchases. If you are unable to attend, please show support by donating or purchasing directly from the vendors’ websites.

This event is being hosted by Star Quality Organizing, a professional organizing, event planning and RV consultant company that specializes in hosting events for the RV and van life community, including the Black Nomads Meetup and the Juneteenth Nomad Celebration. Queen Tasha, the owner, is also the founder of the Black Travel Tribe a community to support Black and Brown Nomads on their travel journey.