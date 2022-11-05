SinoMab Announces Appointment of Mr. Shanchun WANG as the President (China) of the Company

SinoMab BioScience Limited (“SinoMab” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”, stock code: 3681.HK), a Hong Kong-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases, is pleased to announce that, Mr. Shanchun WANG has been appointed as the President (China) of the Company. Mr. Wang will mainly be responsible for the China operation.

Mr. Shanchun WANG, served as the executive director of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (stock code: 1177) and the president of Chia Tai – Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., joined SinoMab lately as the President (China) of the Company. Mr. Shanchun WANG has rich experience and practical achievements in corporate strategic management, organizational management, innovation research and development and product commercialization. He is a specialist that granted the special government allowances of the State Council and awarded as a national model worker, a Jiangsu Province Technology Advanced Worker, a Jiangsu Province Model Labour, a winner of the Shanghai Technology Advancement First Honour Award, a Jiangsu Province Outstanding Entrepreneur, a Jiangsu Province Young and Middle-aged Expert with Outstanding Contribution, a Jiangsu Advanced Individual with Outstanding Contribution in Manufacture etc.

Mr. Shanchun WANG said that: “Under the leadership of Dr. Shui On LEUNG, SinoMab has gathered a very strong R&D force, forged a unique B-cell therapeutic platform, and prospectively launched a pipeline with a series of potential key products, with truly internationally recognized original innovation strength. At the same time, SinoMab’s dedication to the field of autoimmune diseases and its vision of growing into a global leader in novel treatments of immunological diseases is highly consistent with the development model of my service enterprises in the past, which is also an important reason why I chose to join SinoMab.”

Dr. Shui On LEUNG said that: “It is a great pleasure to have Mr. Shanchun WANG joining the Company. Our Group has been engaging extensively in the field of autoimmune disease and with the mission of growing into a global leader in the novel treatments of immunological diseases. We have a strong research and development capabilities. Leveraging on our Group’s B-cell therapeutic platform, Alarmins-pathway therapeutic platform and selective T-cell therapeutic platform, the Group has a strategic plan in expanding and diversifying our product pipeline. We believe that Mr. Wang’s rich experience in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 30 years, and as one of the leaders in the biotech industry in China, will help expediting the Company’s development from a global drug research and development enterprise to a biopharmaceutical company bearing commercialization capabilities and international perspective. Mr. Wang’s engagement as the President (China) of the Company while also subscribing shares of the Company also reflects the confidence and commitment of Mr. Wang and our senior management towards the long-term and sustainable growth of the Group, and the continuous support of our senior management will be beneficial to the long-term business development of the Group.”

The Company entered into a subscription agreement with Mr. Wang earlier. Pursuant to the subscription agreement, Mr. Shanchun WANG conditionally agreed to subscribe for and the Company conditionally agreed to allot and issue 14,340,000 subscription shares. This reflects his confidence and commitment towards the long-term and sustainable growth of the Group.

About SinoMab BioScience Limited

SinoMab BioScience Limited (stock code: 3681.HK) is dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases. The Company’s flagship product SM03 is a potential global first-in-target mAb against CD22 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and is currently in Phase III clinical trial for rheumatoid arthritis in China, which has been recognized as one of the significant special projects of Significant New Drugs Development of the Twelfth Five-Year Plan Period and the Thirteenth Five-Year Plan Period. In addition, the Company possesses other potential first-in-target and first-in-class drug candidates, some of which are already in clinical stage, with their indications covering rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), pemphigus, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), asthma, and other diseases with major unmet clinical needs.













