Applications now open for Intercultural Innovation Hub.

Search begins for projects promoting an integrative and diverse society.

Munich/New York – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 4, 2022







Since 2011, the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group have been working with managers and organisations from around the world to overcome intercultural challenges through social innovations. With the new Intercultural Innovation Hub, both partners aim to bring nations and cultures together, strengthen organisations and promote and expand intercultural innovation projects. Initiatives committed to diversity, integration and social inclusion now have the opportunity to become part of the hub and benefit from its comprehensive support.





Leveraging impact through participation



The Intercultural Innovation Hub will focus on supporting projects to promote gender equality, counter violent extremism, hatred and prejudice and advocate for social cohesion and diversity through the arts, culture and sports. Participating organisations benefit from:





Financial support for sustainable growth: To leverage the social impact of the projects selected, up to ten finalists will each receive up to USD 20,000 to make their initiative sustainable.





One-year capacity-building programme: In partnership with Accenture, the UNAOC and the BMW Group will support participants by providing a series of workshops over the course of a year to enable them to build on their individual capabilities.





Membership of the network of Intercultural Leaders: The participating organisations will have the opportunity to be part of a global network of changemakers active in the fields of social integration and diversity.





Apply now and become a changemaker



Interested organisations have until Friday, 2 December 2022, 5:00 p.m. (EST) to submit their applications at www.interculturalinnovation.org.





